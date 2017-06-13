Two Accidents in Chandler

The first responders in Chandler had a busy week last week.

On Wednesday, a milk truck driven by Doug Matthias went off the road and into the swamp area along Hwy 91 at the edge of Chandler. The driver had suffered a health problem. It took two big wreckers from Ace Towing in Sioux Falls to haul that truck out of the cattails.

The next day, there was a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Main Avenue and Hwy 91.

Pictured is the Chandler Co-op truck involved in a serious collision at the corner of Main Ave. and Hwy 91 in Chandler. William De Kruif, 89, of Chandler was stopped at the intersection in his 1990 Buick Park Avenue. He was east bound, and proceeded to turn north onto Highway 91. An International semi owned by Chandler Co-op was southbound. The two vehicles collided, spinning the Buick into the intersection and the semi ended up overturned in the east ditch.

Kyle John Miller, 25, of Porter, was the driver of the semi. He had life threatening injuries, while De Kruif had non-life threatening injuries.

