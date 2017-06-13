Schaap Competes At State Meet

By Brian Tschetter –

The Minnesota State Class A Track & Field Meet took place on Friday and Saturday, June 9 & 10, on the campus of Hamlin University in St. Paul. SWC/E had one athlete that participated in the meet. Sommer Schaap competed in the 100 meter hurdles. She qualified for the state meet a week earlier at the Section 3A meet held in Pipestone. Schaap qualified in the 100 meter hurdles with a second place finish.

Prelims took place on Friday with the top 9 finishers advancing on to finals on Saturday. For the 100 hurdles, there were 20 athletes that had qualified – 16 from the top two from each section plus 4 more that met the state standard time for automatic qualification at the section meet.

