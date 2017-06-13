Dutchmen Take 2nd at State!

The Edgerton/Southwest Christian Dutchmen softball team traveled to Mankato last week for the State Softball Tournament. The Dutchmen won their first game against Red Lake which was played on Thursday afternoon. That put them into the semifinals later that day against Hayfield. They pulled out a win against that team as well, giving them a chance to play for the championship on Friday. The championship game against New York Mills, the number two seed, was a tough one. The Dutchmen battled hard, but were not able to pull off the win. They came home with smiles and a 2nd place trophy!

