SWC/E Track Competes at Section 3A Meet

Schaap qualifies for state; girls take 3rd

By Brian Tschetter –

On Thursday, June 1, 26 members of the Southwest Christian/Edgerton track team competed at the Section 3A meet. The meet was held at the Pipestone Track & Field Complex.

All competitors at the meet had to qualify at the sub-section meets held a week earlier. Twenty-six track teams were represented in the Section 3A meet. Conditions for the meet had very warm temperatures and little to no wind.

The girls’ team championship was won by Luverne with 105 points. Pipestone Area was second with 77 points. The SWC/Edgerton squad had a great showing as they took the third spot with 52 points. The team was tied for fifth in last year’s meet. Also of note is that the top three spots all were from our sub-section.

