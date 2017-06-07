Dutchmen’s Season Ends

By Skip Hunter –

The Edgerton High School/Southwest Minnesota Christian baseball team opened section play with a formidable task. They had to play the Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Falcon baseball team in Lamberton. The Falcons were the one-seed while the Dutchmen were seeded eighth. In baseball, however, like the Alexander Pope poem, “Hope springs eternal.”

The Dutchmen seemed to have found their hitting clothes, and they had held the Red Rock Conference champions to 3 runs in an earlier contest. The weather was delightful for baseball as the local team wended its way to Lamberton, but the Dutchmen were unable to pull out a victory and went down to a 6-0 defeat.

