Local Athletes Head to State!
Good luck to the local Edgerton athletes qualifying for state competition!
Edgerton/Southwest Christian defeated KMS with a 7-4 victory to seal their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
They play Thursday, June 8 at 1 p.m. against Red Lake Falls.
Sommer Schaap, a sophomore runner from SWCH, qualified for the state track meet. Sommer will compete in the 100 meter hurdles. Her time last Thursday of 17.19 placed her second in the race and gave her a spot at the state meet. The state track meet will be June 9-10 at Hamline University in St. Paul. (photo By Tim Middagh from The Globe)
These five members of the SWC trap team qualified for the state trap competition. Pictured from left to right are: Jake Vlietstra, Hunter Vander Haar, Levi Kuipers, Mason Van Essen, and Megan Gunnink. They will take part in the state shoot in Alexandria on June 12.
