Edgerton’s Oldest Church Celebrate’s History

The Presbyterian congregation is the oldest congregation in Edgerton.

They have a celebration planned for next weekend. On Saturday, June 17, they have a family fun run/walk planned, followed by a carnival and hay ride. James and Kristin Fraser and the Cornerstone Quartet will perform under a tent that evening. The next day, Sunday, June 18, they will have a centennial worship service followed by a catered meal in the tent. They also plan to burn the mortgage on the addition they made to their church in 2011.

The First Presbyterian church had its beginnings in the Congregational Church which was organized before Edgerton was a year old.

The Congregational Church organized in 1878. The Edwin W. Day family, J.R. Swain family, and Edwin Turner family moved from Tracy, near Chatfield, Minn., to Pipestone County to make a home for themselves.

Day’s sod house was located on the site of the first set of farm buildings north of the Hillside Cemetery, now occupied by the Harold and Carol Brands family. They had a strong desire to keep up their religion and training for their families, so the Day family made their sod house extra large with this thought in mind: to hold Sunday School there.

