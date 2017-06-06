Edgerton Windmill Needs Repair

The windmill at the city park is in need of some upkeep and repair. The Edgerton Dutch Festival Committee is doing some of the work themselves to keep the birds out. But this icon of Edgerton for the past 35 years will need more repairs in the future.

The windmill was built in 1982 according to plans made by the Chamber of Commerce. It was built on city property with the approval of the City of Edgerton. Here are some excerpts of the articles that ran in the Edgerton Enterprise in July 1982.

Edgerton Enterprise, July 1982:

After seven years of diligent searching for blueprints, raising funds, and obtaining property, Bicentennial Windmill Committee Chairman Dan Schnyders is finally seeing the physical reward of those goals, and he is “tickled pink.’

The Edgerton windmill is nearly completed. At the time of this writing (Friday, July 2), the only things to be finished on the mill were some reinforcing, attaching of the blades, and the landscaping .

