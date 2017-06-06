Dutchmen Outlast Fighting Saints in Defensive Battle

By Doug Kroh –

After trouncing the BOLD Warriors in in their first game of the Section 3A Super Saturday in Cottonwood, the Dutchmen met up once again with the Fighting Saints of KMS, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

The two teams entered the battle out of the number one seeds in their respective subsections. Edgerton held the number four ranking in the Coaches Association Poll while KMS was just behind them at number five. The fans of both teams knew this would be a battle and they were not disappointed.

The Dutchmen put their ace, Liz Buckridge, in the circle and the Saints threw Samantha Gjerde at them as they have done for the last four years. Since both teams entered the game as unbeaten and number one seeds in the tournament, a coin toss determined the home team. Edgerton lost the toss and batted first as the away team.

For the complete article, see the June 7th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!