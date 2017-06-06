Dutchmen Bats Clobber BOLD

By Doug Kroh –

The Flying Dutchmen opened their Section 3A cross-over games against the BOLD Warriors on Saturday, May 27. The Dutchmen met up with the Warriors in the same round in the 2016 sectionals with the Dutchmen coming out on top 7 to 5. The Warriors took the first game of the 2016 section finals 9 to 7, forcing a second game. The Dutchmen’s 11 to 1 victory moved them on to the state tournament.

In the 2017 matchup, things looked quite different. The Dutchmen would end up doubling last year’s hit count while coming up just short of tripling the run count.

The Warriors put up an early offense with a very hard line-drive single at the hot corner that was knocked down by Jasmine Jensen preventing extra bags. They strung together another single followed by a two-run RBI double to take the early lead.

