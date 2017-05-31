Buckridge Pitches Shutout To Help Dutchmen Clear Sub-Sections

By Doug Kroh –

After waiting out the second game of the opening round of the south sub-section tournament, the Dutchmen had the Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Falcons in their way of the opening the softball equivalent of Super Saturday in the Winner’s Bracket. The first round of the tournament is single elimination with the rest being double elimination. Red Rock sent the Murray County Rebels packing for the season in extra innings while forcing their pitcher and defense to work hard for their spot in game three of the opening round. The weather did not improve much from the two earlier games other than the rain subsiding. It was still cold and damp with light winds.

Liz Buckridge opened the game commanding the circle by dispatching the Falcons in order with a pair of strikeouts and a dribbling groundout down the first base line to Jordyn Smit.

