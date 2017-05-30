Ulferts Grateful For Years Spent In Education

By Claire Beekman –

As the school year comes to a close, two Edgerton educators are planning their transition into retirement. For Darrel and Shirley Ulferts, husband and wife teachers, the transition is bittersweet after spending many years in Christian education.

Darrel, in his 45th year at Southwest Minnesota Christian High, currently serves as the principal, activities/athletic director for 31 years, and freshmen health teacher, after teaching business, driver’s education, and health and PE much of his teaching career. Darrel has also coached three sports in a span of 29 years.

Shirley is finishing her 43rd year at Edgerton Christian Elementary School. She currently teaches fifth grade after teaching in various positions in the past. Her favorite subjects were social studies and math though she said, “I liked them all.”

Originally from Blomkest and Renville, Minn., Darrel and Shirley were high school sweethearts at Central Christian in Prinsburg. They both graduated from Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, Darrel majoring in secondary education to teach health/P.E. and business and Shirley in elementary education. Darrel also went on to receive his master’s degree from Winona State University and his driver’s education certification from St. Cloud State University.

From a young age, Darrel always aspired to be a teacher. “I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” said Darrel. “I remember telling my second grade teacher that.”

Shirley was not initially planning on becoming a teacher. “At first I wanted to be a nurse,” said Shirley, “but after being very unhappy at the school she attended for nursing, she quit and went home. Back home and unsure of her next step, Shirley said her parents encouraged her to attend Dordt College. At Dordt, she decided to go into teaching and the rest is history.

