May 30, 2017   Community News

Twenty-Five Say Their “High School Goodbye”

Commencement exercises were held at EHS on Friday, May 26. The beautiful weather mirrored the happy outlook of the students who would bid farewell to high school life.

Jordan Smit gave the invocation followed by special music by the EHS band. Halle Wassink and Erika Uribe were the student speakers for the day. Wassink was the valedictorian and Uribe the salutatorian.

Following a special musical number and a memories slide show, Principal Brian Gilbertson presented awards.

School board president Lon Anker and board member Mike Fey awarded the diplomas. After the formalities were complete, Bailey Fey gave the benediction.

The EHS Class of 2017: (front, l to r) David Moss, Nathan Pierson, Blake Van Dyke, Mason Sluis, Matthew Mouw, Jacob Huisken, Thad Gunnink, Bailey Fey, Dayne Niemeyer; (back) Rylie Carlson, Aaron Van Berkel, Diana Ness, Lexi Wieneke, Dionedra Petroff, Jennifer Nelson, Madison Wieck, Halle Wassink, Erika Uribe, Mariah Rodriguez, Jordyn Smit, Jillian Vander Steen, Elizabeth Buckridge, Connor Van Iperen, and Wyatt Hendrickson. Not pictured Evan Floody. (Photo by Ashley Stoel)

Dayne Niemeyer accepts his diploma from school board president Lon Anker.

Jordan Smit accepts her diploma from school board president Lon Anker.

Valedictorian Halle Wassink and Salutatorian Erika Uribe.