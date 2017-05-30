Twenty-five say “high school goodbye”

Commencement exercises were held at EHS on Friday, May 26. The beautiful weather mirrored the happy outlook of the students who would bid farewell to high school life.

Jordan Smit gave the invocation followed by special music by the EHS band. Halle Wassink and Erika Uribe were the student speakers for the day. Wassink was the valedictorian and Uribe the salutatorian.

Following a special musical number and a memories slide show, Principal Brian Gilbertson presented awards.

School board president Lon Anker and board member Mike Fey awarded the diplomas. After the formalities were complete, Bailey Fey gave the benediction.