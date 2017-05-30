Lakeview Rains on Dutchmen Parade

By Skip Hunter –

The Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian High School baseball team thought that its regular season was over. However, two games were scheduled for last week. The team first traveled to Ruthton on Monday to take on the RTR Knights, and then on Tuesday they hosted the Lakeview Lakers.

Rainy weather was predicted for both nights, the E/SWC coaches hoped that they could get these tune-ups in before last Saturday’s section games. In Ruthton the team only managed to play two and a half innings before rain sent the teams home. On Tuesday the spotty showers did not stop play and the Lakers won a 10-8 decision.

The Dutchmen had their hitting clothes on in the game against RTR. They picked up 12 runs on 9 hits. Jaden Bloemendaal hit 2 home runs over the right-field fence to lead the team with 4 RBI’s. Tannan Groen and Dayne Niemeyer also had a pair of hits. Niemeyer had 3 runs batted in and Josh Agresto knocked home 2. While those stats are not official due to the game being called, they could provide impetus for the section contests.

