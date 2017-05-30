Firearms Store Opens In Edgerton

For just about two weeks, K&R Firearms, the new gun and sporting goods store just outside Edgerton city limits, has been open for business. Ron and Kim Menning, who also own Menning Enterprises, a registered kennel business, plan to host an open house at the new facility June 2 & 3.

Customers who shop at the store that weekend can enter for a chance to win a free gun. All those who come to the open house can register to win a Ruger 10/22, but customers who spend $100 will be able to register to win an All American Red, White, and Blue .223 caliber automatic rifle (AR), with a scope.

Guns are the primary commodity at K&R Firearms – they have three rooms full of them. They have a variety of shotguns and rifles in the main room, along with a glass display of handguns in all calibers. They have many brands of guns that they carry and can get in a specific model within a day or two if a customer requests it. They have focused on getting high quality guns in several different brands to suit the customers’ desires.

A side room off the main display area features automatic rifles, while in a second side room they call “The Old West” room there is a selection of antique and new lever action guns.

