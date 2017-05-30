FFA Ends Inaugural Year With Banquet

The Edgerton High School FFA Banquet was held on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. in the school lobby. There were over 100 people in attendance. Nathan Thompson, the FFA teacher, said it was a very successful banquet.
Community members that had supported the ag program and FFA throughout the school year were also recognized.
Community members who supported FFA are: (from left) Brian Gilbertson, Kelly Kracht, Jerry Weinkauf, Steve Pierson, Brad Bruxvoort, Shawn Weinkauf. Gene Westenberg, Chad Ruiter, (Nathan Pierson in background), Danny Roskamp, Cal Brouwer, Kurt Elbers, Ron Pietz, Lucas Kracht, Bill Post, Merri Post, Dan Full, Elmer Pietz, and Herm Bos.
Herm Bos received the outstanding service award.
A DeKalb award was given to senior Nathan Pierson. This award is given to the outstanding senior FFA members, based on their GPA and FFA leadership.
Seniors Matthew Mouw, Thad Gunnink, and Nathan Pierson (from left) are pictured with glasses. These are to help them as they move on into their future to make clear choices, calculated chances, and be dedicated, not caring what people think of their career path that they have chosen. Teacher’s “cheater glasses” were a subject of classroom jokes throughout the year, so Nathan returned the favor.
The 2017-18 FFA officers were installed: (from left) Joni Vander Beek, president; Maddie Nelson,vice president; Devin Pietz, secretary; Landin Buckridge, treasurer; Luke Veldhuizen, reporter; and Tannan Groen, sentinel.
Signing of the charter
The celebration of the official signing of the FFA Charter. Pictured are (back, from left): the 2016-17 MN State FFA President Spencer Wolter, Ben Sluis, Matthew Mouw, Thad Gunnink, Nathan Pierson, Alex Bootsma, Rulon Bistine, Luke Veldhuizen; (middle) Austin Roskamp, Gabe Gilbertson, Landin Buckridge, Tannen Groen, Devin Pietz, Shibley Vande Griend, Joni Vander Beek, Adam De Jong; (front) Wyatt Jenson, Maddie Nelson, Carter Kracht, Emma Schoolmeester, Braelyn Kracht, Shania Manderscheid, Miranda Van Ruler, and Gabby Bruxvoort.
