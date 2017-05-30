FFA Ends Inaugural Year With Banquet

The Edgerton High School FFA Banquet was held on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. in the school lobby. There were over 100 people in attendance. Nathan Thompson, the FFA teacher, said it was a very successful banquet.

Community members that had supported the ag program and FFA throughout the school year were also recognized.

The 2017-18 FFA officers were installed: (from left) Joni Vander Beek, president; Maddie Nelson,vice president; Devin Pietz, secretary; Landin Buckridge, treasurer; Luke Veldhuizen, reporter; and Tannan Groen, sentinel.