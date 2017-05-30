ECES Celebrates Faithfulness Through The Generations

On Saturday, June 3, Edgerton Christian Elementary School (ECES) will host an old fashioned school picnic with games as part of their commemoration of 100 years of Christian education in Edgerton.

The evening will kick off at 5 p.m. with a picnic supper followed by games and a reflection program.

Part of the reflection will be on God’s faithfulness to the ECES community. Included in that reflection will be a booklet outlining the entire history of ECES as written by Howard Schaap.

