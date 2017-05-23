SWCH bids farewell to twenty seniors

Commencement exercises were held at SWCH on Saturday. It was a cool and rainy spring day, but the weather was no match for the joyous spirits of the students who would cap off their senior year.

One of the class sponsors, Gordon Dyk, opened with prayer. Special speakers for the day were Mrs. Jana Top and Mallory Zeinstra. Principal Darrel Ulferts, who retired at the end of this school year, presented the class and Mark Van Dam, president of the school board, gave out the diplomas.

Following all the speeches and formalities, the senior class sang Speak, O Lord directed by Brittany Forness. The other class sponsor, Mr. John Top, closed in prayer.