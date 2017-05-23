Girls track conference champs, boys team takes second

By Brian Tschetter –

On Thursday, May 18, the Southwest Christian/Edgerton track team took part in the Red Rock Conference track meet held in Slayton. Track athletes had to deal with cold temperatures and some wind issues. Nine teams from the conference participated in the meet. They were: Adrian, Fulda, Hills-Beaver Creek, Ellsworth, Heron Lake/Okabena, Mountain Lake Area, Murray County Central, Southwest Christian/Edgerton and Westbrook-Walnut Grove-Red Rock Central.

In the girls’ division for team points, the Eagle squad took the lead early and never looked back. They had a dominating day as they took wins in 10 of the 18 events. This included winning 3 of the 4 relays. Congratulations to all who won a conference champion title in their event.

The multiple wins with many other great performances propelled the squad to the team championship title with 191 points. HBC followed with 110. WWG-RRC was third with 89. The rest of the top 6 were: MCC (76), HLO (68) and Fulda (65). Congratulations to the Eagle girls on their hard work and effort in taking 1st place in the conference meet.

