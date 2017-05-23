Girls take 1st, boys 2nd at Trojan Relays; two records broken

By Brian Tschetter –

On Tuesday, May 17, the Southwest Christian/Edgerton track team took part in the 64th annual Trojan Relays held in Worthington. Conditions for the meet were pretty close to perfect with mild temperatures and a light breeze. This was a 16-team meet split into two classes.

The eight AA schools were Jackson County Central, Luverne, Marshall, New Ulm, St. Peter, Pipestone Area, Windom Area and Worthington. Pipestone won the boys’ AA title and Marshall won the girls’ AA.

The class A division had 8 teams as well. They were: Adrian, Fulda, Murray County Central, Southwest Christian/Edgerton, Westbrook-Walnut Grove-Red Rock Central, Hills-Beaver Creek, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, and Worthington JV.

