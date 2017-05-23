Chandler Volunteers Recognized at Supper

The Chandler Fire Department held their volunteer supper Thursday evening, May 11.

Not only did they recognize the firemen and first responders that reached 5, 15, and 25 years of service, but also had special guests they wanted to thank. Harley and Marilyn Buys were asked to attend the steak dinner as a thank you for the gift of $2,500 from Monsanto.

This gift from Monsanto came about after Harley Buys filled out the grant application on line. “I would encourage every farmer to do this.”

