Chandler Volunteers Recognized at Supper

The Chandler Fire Department held their volunteer supper Thursday evening, May 11.

Not only did they recognize the firemen and first responders that reached 5, 15, and 25 years of service, but also had special guests they wanted to thank. Harley and Marilyn Buys were asked to attend the steak dinner as a thank you for the gift of $2,500 from Monsanto.

This gift from Monsanto came about after Harley Buys filled out the grant application on line. “I would encourage every farmer to do this.”

The Chandler Fire Department is pictured with Harley and Marilyn Buys. (back l to r): Bo Isle, Bob Prins, Kyle Vos, Travis Stoel, Randi Stoel, Mike Beers, Jodi Schaap, Kent Schaap, Julia Holm, Justin Krosschell, Melanie Vander Schaaf, Grant Prins, Jeff Gunnink; (front) Al Vis, Dennis Welgraven, Fire Chief Dan Gunnink and Harley and Marilyn Buys (holding sign), Doran Christoffels, Nichole Leebens, and Conner Van Dyke.

Pictured left to right are: Mayor Daryl Behrends and Fire Chief Dan Gunnink, who presented service pins to the following fire department members: Dennis Welgraven, 25 years; Jeff Gunnink, 15 years; Kent Schaap and Melanie Vander Schaaf, both 5 years.