EHS breaks into win column in Game 2

By Skip Hunter

Coach Ron Zwart sent Jaden Bloemendaal to the hill in the second game of the doubleheader. The junior hurler quelled the Wolverine bats, and the Dutchmen scrounged up 3 runs for the win.

In the third inning Tannan Groen was hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a Jacob Van Dam groundout and came around to score on a Dayne Niemeyer double to left center field.

The Dutchmen put two insurance runs on the board in the seventh inning before Bloemendaal shut the door on the Wolverine attack. Bloemendaal reached first base on an error. He promptly stole second base and scampered to third when the ball got by the second baseman covering the bag. Dalton Vis walked to put 2 runners on the bases. Bloemendaal came home on a short ground ball by Josh Agresto. Vis later came home on another Wolverine error.

