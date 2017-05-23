Dutchmen sweep Wolverines for Conference Title

By Doug Kroh –

On Tuesday, May 16, the Flying Dutchmen girls fastpitch team completed their regular season by hosting the Wolverines of Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey in a doubleheader. The matchup was a critical Red Rock Conference battle. Edgerton entered at 8 and 0 in conference play. The Wolverines entered at 6 and 2.

Last year Mountain Lake earned the conference title by skunking the Dutchmen in both matchups. Should Edgerton drop both games of the day, they would share the title with the Wolverines. The weather cooperated for an enjoyable evening of fastpitch softball. Both teams put their starting pitchers in the circle in an attempt to get early control of the game. For Edgerton, the call went to senior Liz Buckridge. Sophomore Molly Carnell had the hurling duties for the Wolverines. Carnell was an unknown to the Dutchmen as she joined the Wolverine program with the new pairing between Mountain Lake Area and Comfrey.

