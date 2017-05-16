SWC/E Track: Girls 1st, Boys 2nd

By Brian Tschetter –

The Southwest Christian/Edgerton track team traveled to Slayton on Thursday, May 11, to compete in the Dick Davidson Invitational. This was formerly known as the MCC Invite but was renamed after the former longtime coach from Slayton. The meet had ideal temperatures but a stiff wind from the north greeted runners around the turn 3 curve. This was an eleven team meet with teams from Fulda, Murray County Central, Pipestone Area, Adrian, Russell–Tyler–Ruthton, Southwest Christian/Edgerton, Wabasso, Westbrook–Walnut Grove / Red Rock Central, Ellsworth, Heron Lake – Okabena and Hills – Beaver Creek.

The girls’ team title was won by the SWC/E squad as they gathered 150.33 points. Pipestone followed with 91. Wabasso (78.33), HBC (74), and Fulda (47.33) rounded out the top 5. Pipestone won the boys’ competition as they tallied 117 points. They just edged out MCC who had 114. Wabasso was third (77) just edging out SWC/E who had 72. Fifth was HBC with 38.

The Eagles had eight event wins for the meet. Chantel Groen took the top spot in the 100, 400, and long jump. Leah Buys claimed the victory in the 300 hurdles. Sommer Schaap leaped her way to the win in triple jump. Annika Brands outpaced the field in the 800. Kaitlyn Schuur went the highest in pole vault. The boys took a relay win in the 4X800.

For the full article, please see the May 17th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe! To see our full Edgerton Sports Photo Galleries, CLICK HERE to go to our SmugMug site!