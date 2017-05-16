Nine New Members Added to National Honor Society

The Edgerton High School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted nine new members during a ceremony and breakfast held May 2.

These new members join the current sixteen members who have been very busy this year.

The National Honor Society is known for recognizing students who exemplify scholarship, leadership, service, and character. Students must maintain a 3.25 GPA, complete 25 hours of service per year, demonstrate leadership, and exhibit good character. The current members have completed over 450 hours of service to the school and their communities over the past 12 months.

As a group, we have funded the Backpack Program for a month and sent a book home with every child in the program, held a book drive to place even more books in the hands of these children, helped with classroom projects like the 4th grade paper-mache pigs, and 1st grade valentine boxes, tutored younger children in reading and math, and provided sixteen duffel bags filled with personal items for kids suddenly placed into foster care. All of these endeavors were made possible with the funds raised through our popcorn fundraiser last fall.

For the complete article, please see the May 17th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for more information on how to subscribe!