Dutchmen Softball Bombard HL-O

By Doug Kroh –

On Thursday, the Wildcats of Heron Lake – Okabena blew into town for a Red Rock Conference game. The Wildcats have been struggling with numbers the last few years. This year was no different with them only dressing ten girls with three coming from the junior high ranks.

Coach Fleischman turned over the pitching duties to Gabby Buckridge for her second start of the season. She quickly went to work fanning the first batter. The defense quickly dispatched the Wildcats with a ground out to Jasmine Jensen on the hot corner and catcher Jenny Nelson snagging a base runner on an attempt at stealing third.

When the Dutchmen took over the batting, they unleashed on HL-O. Nelson’s RBI double put the first number on the board and it was a crooked one scoring Olivia Veldkamp and Liz Buckridge. Although they had an early two outs, the Dutchmen rally continued for another five runs. Jensen went opposite field for an RBI double to score Jessa Nibbelink and Chynna Berning. Mallory Zeinstra took advantage of her inaugural varsity start reaching on an error with a solid fly to deep center scoring Jensen. Both Zeinstra and Emily Nerem would later score on a slap bunt by Jaidyn Henstra to give Edgerton the first inning lead of 7 to 0.

