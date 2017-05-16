Dutchmen Lose Another Close Game

By Skip Hunter –

The final game of last week found the Dutchmen taking on section rival Tracy-Milroy-Balaton. Both teams have struggled during the week, and E/SWC hoped to dent the win column for the first time this year. After jumping out to a 1-0 lead with a single run in the first inning, the Dutchmen fell behind 3-1. They roared back with 3 runs in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead, which they held until the top of the final frame. TMB scored 2 runs to take a 5-4 win.

The Dutchmen had some fine defensive plays in the opening inning. Catcher Dayne Niemeyer gunned down a Panther attempting to steal second base. Another TMB hitter singled and when he attempted to go from first to third on another base hit, Denver Decker rifled a throw from left field to nail him at third base. E/SWC got a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Tannan Groen walked and went to second on a wild pitch. He then came home when Jacob Van Dam’s ground ball was mishandled.

