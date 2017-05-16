Dutchmen Bounce Back to Pound Rebels

By Doug Kroh –

A day after being swept by the Pipestone Arrows in a doubleheader, the Dutchmen girls hosted the Rebels of Murray County Central. The Dutchmen entered the matchup at 12 and 3. The Rebels have been struggling to put together a winning season at 6 and 7. The Rebels came out swinging early and put up a quick two runs in the top of the first inning before turning over the plate to the Dutchmen.

Jaidyn Henstra and Gabby Buckridge opened up with a pair of singles before Liz Buckridge smacked a 3-run homer over the center-field fence to put the Dutchmen on top 3 to 0. The Rebel pitcher loaded the bases on back-to-back walks but Edgerton stranded the three runners to close the inning.

The Rebels continued to swing in the second, but the Dutchmen defense was able to hold them on the bags. With runners on first and second the Dutchmen reduced the threat with a double play line-out to Chynna Berning and back to Jordyn Smit. The Rebels looked ready to score again with runners on the corners, but again the Dutchmen defense was up to the challenge and closed the inning before Murray County could cross the plate. Liz Buckridge added another run in the bottom of the second with a solo dinger to left field to give Edgerton a two-run lead.

