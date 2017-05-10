Students Attend FFA Convention

The Edgerton FFA Chapter made history during the 2017 Minnesota State FFA Convention April 23-25 at the University of Minnesota.

Seven FFA members attended the convention. They competed in two State Career Development events or contests. Madison Nelson and Joni Vander Beek attended the “Changes lives, Teach Agriculture” workshop.

Luke Veldhuizen, Alex Bootsma and Miranda Van Ruler accepted from the Minnesota State FFA president the Edgerton FFA Chapter Charter. officially recognizing Edgerton as an FFA Chapter in the state of Minnesota.

On another note, Edgerton was the ONLY school in Minnesota during the 2016-2017 school year that started a brand NEW Agriculture Education and FFA program in the state. Each FFA member attended general sessions to listen to motivational speakers such as the National FFA Central Region Vice President Ms. Valerie Early. who happens to hail from Spring Valley, Minn.

