Lady Dutchmen with Milestone Victory Over Falcons

By Doug Kroh –

This past Thursday the Lady Dutchmen hosted the Falcons of Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove in a conference matchup. Edgerton entered the battle with a season record of 11 -1. They also entered with a program record of 199 -99 just one win away from the 200-win mark. They have been dominating their conference and this game would be no different than previous matchups. The Dutchmen defense came out strong and their bats wide open. Liz Buckridge took command of the pitching duties and quickly went to work. After only nine pitches she and her defense ended the top half of the first inning in order. The Falcons on the other hand could not put an early stop to Edgerton’s offense. It would take them seven batters and four runs before they could put up the first out. Jaidyn Henstra slap bunted the first pitch for a single and Gabby Buckridge sent her first pitch flying to left for an RBI double to put Edgerton on the scoreboard in only two pitches. Liz Buckridge sent her third pitch down the right field line for an RBI triple for run number two. The Dutchmen continued to swing away with Jenny Nelson and Jordyn Smit putting up a pair of RBI’s for a 4-to-0 lead after the first inning.

