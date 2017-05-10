Dutchmen Dominate Dragons

By Doug Kroh –

After Edgerton receivied a heavy wet snow on Monday, residents may have been shocked to find the softball diamonds loaded with players and fans on Tuesday. The Adrian Dragons loaded their bus with four softball teams for an evening of games filling two diamonds. The junior high teams battled on field three and the high school teams were on field number one.

Liz Buckridge took control of the circle and quickly returned the first two batters back to the dugout.

The Dragons were able to put two runners on the bags but were unable to score. The Dutchmen didn’t take long to show why they have been dominating Red Rock Conference matchups. An RBI double by Gabby Buckridge quickly scored Jaidyn Henstra. Edgerton put up the crooked number when Jordyn Smit grounded out to move Buckridge home for an early two-run lead. Although the Dutchmen added two outs on the board, they wouldn’t yield the batters’ box. They continued to cross the plate.

