City Looks at Well vs Rural Options for New Water Source

For several months, the Edgerton city council has been discussing the option of connecting to Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water (LPRW). When LPRW placed a 14-inch water line west of town, the city paid to have a “T” placed in the line to allow them to connect to the rural pipeline in the future.

Last month, representatives from DGR Engineering presented information to the city about a preliminary engineer report (PER) that they compiled after assessing the city’s current water system. At the April meeting, the city council requested more information from DGR regarding what would be involved in digging a new city well.

Last week two representatives from DGR returned to the council to give them that information. According to their estimates, it would cost the city approximately $910,000, and possibly up to a million dollars, to dig a new well.

For the full article, please see the May 10th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise! If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!