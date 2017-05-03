Tanner Gunnink…A Team Leader

When Tanner Gunnink decided to play women’s basketball at Minnesota West Community and Technical College, first-year head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka knew she’d landed a solid scorer and rebounder who could lead the team to success.

At Edgerton Public School, Gunnink — who called Lake Wilson her home town — was a star who finished with more than 1,000 points. At Minnesota West, she immediately settled in as a major contributor. With her good size, good shot-making ability, her knowledge of the game, and with her natural leadership skills, Gunnink displayed a team-first attitude that helped the Lady Jays win games.

She followed up her freshman season with a solid sophomore year, earning Southern Division honorable mention honors after finishing her two-year career with a team-high 18 points and 16 rebounds in the team’s 85-75 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Region 13A tournament.

