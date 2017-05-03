Lady Dutchmen Walk Off Win Over Luverne

By Doug Kroh – The Lady Dutchmen had their home opener on Monday, April 24, hosting the Luverne Cardinals. The weather started out to be a nice afternoon for softball. The temperature was in the mid 60’s with a light wind. Being from Minnesota means give it a few minutes and it will change.

By the third inning the temperature dropped 10 degrees and the wind increased to the upper teens. The wind appears to have impacted a few pop flies, but otherwise the girls hunkered down to play softball.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead with a few solid hits and a Dutchmen error. After Luverne scored a run, Liz Buckridge settled into a grove and returned the next two batters to the dugout to end the top half of the inning.

For the complete article, please see the May 3rd edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on subscribing. To see our full gallery of Edgerton sports photos, CLICK HERE to visit our SmugMug Site.