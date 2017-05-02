Kenneth Business Recognized

“Everybody thinks that owning your own business is ‘living the dream,’” says Minnesota dealer Dave Groen. “Well I’ll tell you what, it’s a lot of work. But if you don’t do it, you don’t get anywhere.”

Groen has been doing it full-time on his own for 12 years now. “I’ve been working on lawn and garden equipment for what seems like forever,” Groen says with a hint of both pride and pain in his voice. He took his first job as a small engine technician at a dealership in 1985. In 2001 he was working full-time for another dealership when he bought a building and started a repair shop of his own on a part-time basis. He did that for the next several years.

“Finally I realized I needed one job, because I couldn’t keep doing it 24/7 for much longer,” Groen says. In 2005 he quit the dealership and made Groen Small Engine Repair his full-time endeavor.

