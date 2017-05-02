Business of the Week: Menning Enterprises, Inc.

In 1968, John A. Menning, Sr., bought out a dog kennel from the Bemidji area. He located his kennel on the family’s acreage along the Valley Road. In 1974, John and his wife, Artie, moved their family and dog business closer to Edgerton – along the hilltop on the northeast side of Edgerton.

In those days, Mennings had about 185 adult dogs. In 1977, John’s son, Ron, bought out the business. He grew up around dogs, as he was about five when his dad bought the dog business. In 1979, Ron broke his neck in a water skiing accident. Thankfully, he recovered. In 1980, he married Kim Hoff from Hills and the two continued in the dog business together.

Menning Enterprises, Inc. continued to grow and the pet stores they were supplying wanted more puppies. In 1994, they sold the acreage northeast of Edgerton to Mike and Trish Jouwstra and purchased six acres along the northwest edge of town, where they built a large kennel facility and a new home.

