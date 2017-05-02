Bike Safety – Be Safe on the Road

Spring, even though the weather does not always feel like it, is here. People are getting their bikes ready for the road. School children are taking their bikes to school and it’s a good time for everyone to think about bike safety.

Thirty-six years ago this June, Chad Menning, the 13-year-old son of Bob and Stella Menning, was killed in a bike-car accident on County Road 18, just a few miles from the family’s home. Menning was riding his bike near the Ed Van Dam farm, when his bike was hit from behind by a car. Menning was following all the rules of the road at the time, but that did not prevent a terrible accident from taking his life.

A couple of weeks ago, a pedestrian in Edgerton was struck by a pickup truck in the early morning hours, during heavy fog. Fatalities like these bring to mind the need for bike and pedestrian safety. A concerned rural citizen also expressed his desire for walkers and bikers on rural highways to exercise more caution and make themselves more visible. That said, it’s also very important for motorists to remember that they have a responsibility to be paying attention, watching out for others who are using the roadways.

