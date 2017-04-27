Rebels Blank Dutchmen 8-0

By Skip Hunter – The Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian baseball team entered last week with a 0-5 record. Its first opponent was the Rebels from Murray County Central who were 2-1 going into the game. With no game Thursday on the schedule, the Dutchmen had all their pitchers available and had hopes of putting a game into the win column. A 4-run Rebel third inning dampened E/SWC’s hopes, and the game ended with them on the short end of an 8-0 score.

