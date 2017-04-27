Girls 2nd, boys 5th at Pipestone Invitational

By Brian Tschetter – The Southwest Christian/Edgerton track team traveled to Pipestone on Saturday, April 22, to participate in the Pipestone Invitational. It was a near perfect day for a track meet as temperatures were in the mid 60’s and just a slight breeze. This was an 11 team meet with teams from Adrian, Ellsworth, Fulda, Heron Lake – Okabena, Hills – Beaver Creek, Luverne, Murray County Central, Pipestone Area, Russell – Tyler – Ruthton, Southwest Christian / Edgerton and Tracy – Milroy – Balaton.

Chantel had a great day for the SWC / E girls. She earned three first place finishes and anchored the 4X400 relay to a third place finish. Those efforts won her the Female Athlete of the Meet trophy. Her efforts also helped the girls’ squad to a runner-up spot in the team standings. Luverne had a point total of 186 which tallied far better than the Eagle squads’ total of 133. The rest of the top 5 were Pipestone (78), HBC (68) and TMB (56).

On the boys’ side, Pipestone took the top spot with 158. Luverne followed with 127. MCC took third (83). RTR was fourth (80) while the SWC / E squad claimed the fifth spot with 65.

It was a great day for our athletes as they jumped and ran well. The Eagles claimed four first place and many top three finishes. Chantel had the three wins mentioned above. Those wins came in the 100, 200 and long jump. Parker Kooima took the top spot in the 800 meter run.

