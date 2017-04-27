Dutchmen Girls Go 2 for 3 at Brainerd Invite

By Doug Kroh – The Flying Dutchmen hit the road on Friday afternoon but their first game was not until Saturday, up north at the Brainerd Invite. The girls and coaching staff have been looking forward to a change in the schedule with the opportunity to play against different adversaries from much larger schools. Prior to this tournament the Dutchmen exposure to large school programs has been limited to Benilde-St. Margaret at the Wabasso Invitational.

The Dutchmen entered the tournament undefeated and holding the number one spot in the Minnesota High School Softball Coaches Association poll for class A.

For the complete article, please see the April 26th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise! If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on subscribing! To see our complete photo gallery of sports photos, CLICK HERE to visit our SmugMug site!