Dutchmen Fastpitch Invades Rebel Territory

By Doug Kroh – The Flying Dutchmen softball team continued their season opening road trip in Slayton on Thursday. The weather was overcast with a slight chill in the air but that did not deter the girls as the quickly went to work on Murray County Central. Jaidyn Henstra laid down a perfect bunt on the first pitch of the game for a single. Gabby Buckridge smacked the second pitch for a line drive double into center field to put the two girls in scoring position before the Rebels even knew what they were up against. When the shortstop mishandled Liz Buckridge’s ground ball both runners scored to give the Dutchmen a quick crocked number on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, they could not put up another run in the inning and left two stranded. The elder Buckridge and her defense quickly made work of the first three Rebel batters to return the offense to the batter’s box. With the Murray County pitcher coming in high in the zone, the Dutchmen had a little trouble connecting with slid hits and were only able add to their tally in the second.

For the complete article, please see the April 26th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise! If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on subscribing! To see our complete photo gallery of sports photos, CLICK HERE to visit our SmugMug site!