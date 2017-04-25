This week is National Volunteer Week. Many organizations are recognizing the fundamental role that volunteers play. Pictured on the left are Jayda Dilly (left) and Rylie Fey (right) cleaning out landscaping at the city park. Pictured on the right are seventh grade students cleaning the flower beds at Edgebrook Care Center.

The 7th graders of ECES recently decided to give back to the community by volunteering to help clean up the city park. The city employees brought them all the equipment they needed, from rakes to trash bags to a wheel barrel. They had a great time helping out. The students were given a sweet treat as a thank you. Pictured on the left are Jayda Dilly (left) and Rylie Fey (right) cleaning out landscaping at the city park.

Then the class was asked if they would be willing to help out by cleaning up the plant beds on the south side of Edgebrook. Once again they whole-heartedly agreed to do the job. Pictured on the right are seventh grade students cleaning the flower beds at Edgebrook Care Center.

They were able to gather up dead leaves, dead plants, and trash in the beds. They even had time to walk the yard to pick up twigs. A nest of baby bunnies was found and that added to the excitement. Once again they were given a delicious treat as a thank you.

The students did not realize the work it takes to keep town looking neat and clean so all may enjoy the facilities. They also realized that volunteers make all the work to be completed easier for all involved.

