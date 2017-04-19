Dutchmen Give Dragons a 9-1 Victory

By Skip Hunter –

Last Tuesday the Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian baseball team welcomed the Adrian Dragons to town. The Dutchmen were 0-2 on the season losing to Worthington and HL-O the week before. AHS was 1-1 going into their first Red Rock Conference contest.

Josh Agresto was sent to the hill for the Dutchmen. Nine errors and four walks extended his pitch count and he could only last 5 and 1/3 innings. The score was 4-1 when he departed, and Adrian tacked on 5 more runs to take a 9-1 win home with them.

For the complete article, please see the April 19th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

Like the pictures below? Visit our SmugMug site to view our gallery of pictures!