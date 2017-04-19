Dutchmen Fastpitch Slay Dragons in Four Innings

By Doug Kroh –

The Flying Dutchmen girls’ softball team didn’t have to travel far to meet up with the Adrian Area Dragons. The quick trip down to Ellsworth was a little shorter than the game itself.

The Minnesota State High School League established a new rule for the 2017 season to limit runaway games. After years of the 10 runs after five innings rule being the mercy rule applicable to softball, this year there is an additional break point. The new mercy point is 15 runs after four innings.

In their fifth game of the season the umpires invoked the rule to end the game before the fifth inning could start with Edgerton leading 17 to 2. Although the Dutchmen were piling up the runs, much of the scoring was self-inflicted by the Dragons. Only six of the 17 runs were tallied as earned runs against the Dragons pitcher.

