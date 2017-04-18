Tschetter Runs Boston Marathon!

On Monday, local track and cross country coach, Brian Tschetter, ran in the 26-mile Boston Marathon. He finished with a time of 3 hours, 29 minutes and 42 seconds.

Tschetter ran in the Sioux Falls Marathon on Sept. 11, 2016. His running time of 3 hours, 20 minutes, and 32 seconds qualified him for the Boston Marathon. He applied to run the next week and was accepted.







Brian is the custodian at Edgerton Christian Elementary School. His wife, Heidi, is the 4th grade teacher there, and he has three school-age children. Rather than having them all take time off school and spend the extra for multiple plane tickets, the family decided it was the most feasible for Brian to go to Boston alone.

