Kreun to be Part Owner of Country Lumber

Change is in the works for Country Lumber. Sometime early this summer it will all officially take place, but as of right now Ross Kreun is working on becoming a part owner of the company. He is buying out Randy Landhuis, who plans to retire.

Country Lumber provides building materials for residential, agricultural, and commercial construction projects, as well as ready-built homes constructed inside their building. It is located about five miles southeast of Edgerton and about 4 miles west of Leota on an acreage that was once a homestead – hence the name Country Lumber.

