Egg-Citing Saturday in Edgerton
Edgerton’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt was successful.
Saturday, families from around the area descended on Edgerton and children were on the hunt for candy-filled eggs at many of our local businesses.
The Easter bunny made an appearance at the city park and Boverhof Produce had goodies for sale in the park shelter.
Marsha Boverhof sold jams, pies, and other goodies at the park with her twin sister, Michelle Meinders, and daughter Emily.
These children enjoy some interaction with a baby pig at the Edgerton Vet Clinic. (Submitted photos)
ECES was on Main Street with Treats and Thunder Music DJ was playing music at the Living Hope Center
The Dutch Inn sponsored the Easter Bunny at the Park event
