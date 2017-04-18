Business of the Week: NorthStar Plastics

NorthStar Plastics, a kennel manufacturing company, has been operating out of Edgerton for almost 30 years. Currently, the business is located in the west half of the Hulstein Excavating building just southeast of Edgerton.

While Hulsteins own the business, Paul Huisken and Adam Krapf run the day-to-day operations. Paul has worked with the company for over 10 years, while Krapf has been there about 4 years.

NorthStar specializes in producing animal containment systems for the pet industry and dog boxes for sportsmen. They use high density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, which they weld together into the boxes and kennels.

