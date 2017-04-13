Wildcats Drop Dutchmen 4-2

By Skip Hunter –

Two days after its season opening defeat at the hands of Worthington, the Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian High School baseball team took to the diamond once more. Its opponent was the Wildcats from Heron Lake-Okabena High School. The two teams figured to be more evenly matched, and played a very nice Red Rock Conference baseball game. HL-O jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top half of the opening frame and held on for a 4-2 win.

Jaden Bloemendaal took the hill for the Dutchmen and scattered 3 hits and 3 runs over 5 and 1/3 innings of work. However 2 walks turned into runs and provided the Wildcats with the winning margin. Bloemendaal kept the Dutchmen in the game until the home team could get on the board with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Zach Johnson got things rolling in the fifth inning with a booming double to left center field. Tannan Groen followed with another double to score Johnson. In the sixth inning Josh Agresto singled and stole second base. He cruised home when Devin Pietz took a wild cut at a ball and sent a ball into left field for a double. Pietz got as far as third but could not score. Groen doubled in the seventh but was unable to cross the plate.

